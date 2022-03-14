Locals describe helping refugees amid Russia-Ukraine war: 'We're just a small part'

As soon as Ukrainians escaped their homes to safety, rescue groups mobilized to help them.

But along with the formal groups are individuals who just felt the need to help.

That's exactly what a former Simi Valley resident and his cousin from the UK did.

On the border of Ukraine in Poland was a family reunion.

Diana greets the sister she hasn't seen in nearly four years.

She is among the 2.5 million Ukrainians trying to get to safety.

Diana drove from Krakow with an American and a Brit.

She and her boyfriend acted as translators for the two men.

They're cousins and other than some funding from the Church of Latter-Day Saints, claim they're acting on their own desire to help.

I talked to them last week when they first arrived in Poland from the UK.

Refugees were streaming over the border in what the two called "organized chaos."

The two spent five long full days driving back and forth from the border with Ukraine.

They met other people who came to help, like William and Michael from Idaho Falls.

When asked how they'd describe the experience, Michael responded, "We're just a small part of that."

Maybe a small part, but it's the people and the stories that fuel those trying to help.

By Friday, Clive and Lance had run low on funding and started the trip back to their respective homes.

"We've seen a lot of stuff."

Russia’s military said 20 civilians were killed by a Ukrainian ballistic missile strike on Monday in the eastern city of Donetsk, in the separatist Donetsk region. The claim couldn’t be independently verified.

The fighting, now in its third week, continued to exact a human toll. The war has forced more than 2.8 million people to flee Ukraine. Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.