Hello Kitty cafe, Sanrio store opens at Universal CityWalk

Published  September 6, 2024 8:57am PDT
Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Get ready to eat, drink, and shop all things Hello Kitty! Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the pink global pop icon with her own cafe and store. 

Universal CityWalk just opened the Hello Kitty and Friends Café and the Sanrio Smile Shop. The cafe and store opened to the public Friday, September 6.

Tasty specialty desserts and drinks at Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe

You can find specialty sweet treats and beverages featuring Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Keroppi, Kuromi, My Melody, Badtz-maru, and Chococat.

Universal CityWalk rolls out a virtual pastel pink carpet to welcome the Hello Kitty® and Friends Cafe, serving a scrumptious selection of sweet treats and specialty beverages, and the Sanrio® Smile Shop, offering a variety of collectible merchandise featuring Hello Kitty®, Cinnamoroll™, Keroppi™, Kuromi™, My Melody™, Badtz-maru™ and Chococat™.

After eating, guests can shop a wide selection of Hello Kitty merchandise including exclusive items only found at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe is the first of its kind to open in Los Angeles.