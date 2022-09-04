Helicopter crashes in Mount Baldy; pilot hospitalized

A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said.

The condition of the pilot, the lone occupant inside the helicopter, was not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads at 8:03 a.m., the department reported.

It was not immediately known where the pilot had taken off from or where the aircraft was headed.