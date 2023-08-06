Multiple dead after helicopter crashes near scene of fire fight in Cabazon

Multiple people have died after a helicopter crashed near the scene of a fire fight in Cabazon in Riverside County Sunday evening.

The crash happened sometime before 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, near the intersection of Pipeline Road and Apache Trail.

Cal Fire officials said they're still trying to figure out just how many people were injured in the crash, but there have been multiple fatalities.

"We're still working out the details on how many injuries and unfortunately fatalities," said Richard Cordova, Information Officer with Cal Fire Riverside County.

Cordova said that the helicopter that crashed was a "CWN helicopter, which is a Call When Needed helicopter. We utilize these helicopters to help us on bigger incidents throughout the state. We also utilize these helicopters to boost our air program throughout the state."

One witness told FOX 11 that they witnessed the helicopter collide with another aircraft before the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are on the way to help with the investigation, Cordova said.

Images from SkyFOX showed a large police and fire response in the area, with what appeared to be the rotor of a helicopter near a burn scar.

The crash happened near where Cal Fire officials were fighting the Broadway Fire Sunday night. That fire broke out around 6 p.m. Sunday near Broadway and Esperanza avenues in Cabazon. That fire has burned about three acres, and while forward progress of that fire has been stopped it is currently at 0% containment, according to Cordova.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.