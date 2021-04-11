Heavy police presence reported at The Shops in Montebello

Heavy police presence has been reported at The Shops in Montebello on Sunday.

Montebello police say they received a call of a person possibly armed with a weapon.

However, no shots were fired and no weapon was found, authorities said.

A person was detained and the investigation regarding a weapon continues.

MPD is being assisted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

No other information is available at this time.

