Long Beach double-murder suspect leads standoff with police, report says

A man accused of killing two people is reportedly leading a standoff in Long Beach.

According to a report from the City News Service, the Long Beach Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 300 block of East 63rd Street around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, September 16. CNS reports a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooting suspect is believed to be hiding in a nearby building and have since engaged in a standoff with police.

Officials have not released the identity of the alleged gunman.

SkyFOX was over the alleged shooting scene at 3 p.m. where the area was closed off with police tape and cop cars blocking the road.

