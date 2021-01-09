Expand / Collapse search

By Shelly Insheiwat
Published 
Heavy police presence at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. - Police were on scene at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Saturday evening.

Torrance police say about 75 teens caused a disturbance at the mall.

The mall is in the process of closing due to safety reasons.

Police warn to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story

