Heavy police presence at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance

Police were on scene at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Saturday evening.

Torrance police say about 75 teens caused a disturbance at the mall.

The mall is in the process of closing due to safety reasons.

Police warn to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.