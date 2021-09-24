Four people hurt after shooting at a Willowbrook transit station

article

A shooting at a Willowbrook transit station left several people hurt Friday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a shooting at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station at about 7:45 p.m.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Three people suffered serious injuries and a fourth patient is being treated for minor injuries from the shooting, fire officials tell FOX 11.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.