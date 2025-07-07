Heavy LAPD presence in Hyde Park

The Brief SkyFOX was over heavy police presence in Los Angeles. No injuries have been reported from the scene. By the time SkyFOX arrived at the scene, the scene only consisted of police cruisers and no signs of street racing or street takeovers.



SkyFOX was over heavy police presence in Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of up to 60 people reportedly blocking the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Hyde Park Boulevard on Monday, July 7.

LAPD said officers rushed to the area as there were suspicions a street takeover may be happening. SkyFOX arrived at the scene when traffic has been closed in all directions at the aforementioned Hyde Park intersection and more than a dozen police cruisers had already been in the area.

What we don't know:

As of 9:30 p.m., no arrests have been announced in connection to the possible street takeover.

No injuries have been announced from the Hyde Park intersection as of 9:30 p.m.