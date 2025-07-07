Multiple businesses vandalized following street takeover in Jefferson Park

Small businesses in South LA's Jefferson Park neighborhood are left cleaning up after a street takeover led to destructive break-ins at nearby restaurants and stores.

Officers responded to a burglary report around 3:25 a.m. at a shopping plaza at Western Avenue and Adams Boulevard.

Looters struck a 98 cent store, a beauty supply store, a pizzeria and a salon.

What they're saying:

"It was around 40 to 50 people, and they kind of went straight to the market. They broke the gate of the market and then they started going from tenant to tenant. There was four tenants in our plaza," said Elena Kazancsca, the owner of Pizza Moon.

She spent hours cleaning up after vandals broke her glass door and stormed in. Surveillance video shows multiple people jumping the counter, looking for anything of value. They also ran down a corridor to get to the kitchen. All the suspects were wearing hoodies and masks to conceal their face.

Ultimately, Kazancsca said not much was taken, other than her sense of security.

"It almost felt like it was out of anger or to demonstrate something. As I spoke to our other neighbors, the financial damage whatever they stole was not as significant as it was, like the vandalism," she added.

What's next:

Later in the morning, LAPD detained at least one person, but said no arrests were made. It's unclear how many suspects police are looking for.