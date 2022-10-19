Heat Advisory issued for parts of Orange County

Fall is in full swing, but Wednesday brings heat across Southern California and a dose of summer-like temperatures.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a heat advisory goes into effect for parts of Orange County down to San Diego.

Temperatures are expected to reach 96 in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo.

Along the coast, temperatures are expected to reach 94 in Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and San Clemente.

During the heat advisory, the NWS recommends residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.

City News Service contributed to this report.

