Healthcare workers protest California's vaccine mandate

Some health care workers are making it known that they do not agree with California’s new mandate that requires all hospital workers to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. However, the new order does make exceptions for those with medical or religious reasons.

On Aug.5, the California Department of Public Health announced all workers in health care settings must be fully vaccinated or receive their second dose by Sept. 30.

While California is the first to implement a statewide mandate, some hospital systems across the nation are issuing similar guidance.

Over the weekend, health care workers in Loma Linda spoke out against the state’s new order during a protest. More protests are planned in the coming days including one set to begin at 9 a.m. at Children’s Hospital of Orange County planned by a group called America’s Healthcare Workers for Medical Freedom.

This comes as pediatricians across the nation, including in Southern California, are reporting more children are becoming sick and having to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Many doctors are blaming the delta variant, which has shown to be more contagious.

A spokeswoman for the Orange County children’s hospital told the LA Times there were 219 positive COVID-19 cases recorded in July that required 27 children to be hospitalized, compared to 48 cases in June, leading to 17 kids being hospitalized.

Many California students are scheduled to head back to school campuses full-time for in-person instruction for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. In the Golden State, all students and staff are required to wear a mask in indoor school settings despite their vaccination status.

In addition, the president of the American Federation of Teachers union revealed over the weekend she personally supports a vaccine mandate for educators.

