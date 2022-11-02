Health warnings in effect at 7 LA County beaches

Health warnings were in place Wednesday for a number of Southland beaches due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

-- Manhattan Beach Pier;

-- Hermosa Beach Pier;

-- Redondo Beach Pier;

-- Avenue I storm drain at Redondo Beach;

-- Torrance Beach at Malaga Cove;

-- Santa Monica Pier;

-- Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.