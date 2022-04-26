Expand / Collapse search

Hazmat situation prompts evacuation in Orange

Orange
Evacuations are underway after a chemical spill near the intersection of W. Collins Avenue and Main Street in Orange. One person has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital after reports of a chemical spill in the city of Orange. 

Firefighters responded to the area of West Collins Avenue and Main Street around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say some type of acid spilled; evacuations were issued for the nearby area. Hazmat teams are on scene. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates 
 