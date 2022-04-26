Hazmat situation prompts evacuation in Orange

One person was taken to the hospital after reports of a chemical spill in the city of Orange.

Firefighters responded to the area of West Collins Avenue and Main Street around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say some type of acid spilled; evacuations were issued for the nearby area. Hazmat teams are on scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

