1 dead in Hawthorne shooting

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Hawthorne.

One dead after fatal shooting in Hawthorne on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Officers responded to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and gunshot call at the 11900 Block of S. Van Ness Ave. just before 2 a.m.

Authorities described the victim as a Hispanic male adult who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officials did not release any further information at this time, but requested anyone with information about the incident to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by going to lacrimestoppers.org.