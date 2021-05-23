Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins says Buckhead restaurant turned him away because of race

Basketball Hall of Fame player Dominique Wilkins said a Buckhead restaurant denied him a table because of his race.

The former Hawks great and current broadcaster shared an image of Le Bilboquet, which is located in The Shops Buckhead, on Saturday, saying he had never felt prejudice at a restaurant until he went to the restaurant.

"In my many years in the world, I’ve eaten at some of the greatest restaurants in the world, but never have I felt prejudice or been turned away because of the color of my skin, until today," Wilkins said.

Wilkins said restaurant employees first told him there were no tables available before they said his clothes were inappropriate.

The Hall of Famer claimed he was wearing designer casual pants.

"I would have been fine if they would have said just no tables," Wilkins said

In response, the restaurant said it holds to a business casual dress code that prohibits "athletic clothing."

We do our best to accommodate all of our guests. We have a 'business casual' dress code which includes jeans & sneakers but prohibits athletic clothing including sweat pants & tops. The definition of "casual" is ever evolving, we strive to maintain our policy requirements daily," the restaurant said in a Tweet that has since been removed.

While critics posted online reviews of the restaurant claiming some people were turned away from the restaurant with "athletic clothing" while similarly dressed customers were allowed in, Wilkins later thanked people for supporting him.

"Yup racism knows no boundaries man," Wilkins said in a reply to a tweet.

The restaurant issued a new statement on Sunday apologizing to Wilkins.

"We want to apologize to Mr. Wilkins for his experience at our restaurant and also for any confusion our dress code may have caused. We in no way intended for him to feel unwanted, and welcome an open dialogue with him. Our upscale dining experience and our brand’s culture is made up of multiple elements, which include our music, our food and our patrons’ attire. We continue to strive to manifest our dining experience in a way that is exciting and most importantly, inclusive."

A statue of Wilkins stands outside State Farm Arena. Wilkins, also known as the "Human Highlight Film," leads the Hawks franchise in career points scored and games played.

Wilkins is an analyst for the Hawks broadcasts on Bally Sports Southeast and is in his 12th season as the Vice President of Basketball for the Atlanta Hawks.

