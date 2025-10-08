Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies after suffering medical episode on Disneyland's Haunted Mansion

Published  October 8, 2025 12:57pm PDT
Haunted Mansion Holiday during Halloween Time at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, September 3, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Police in Anaheim say a woman suffered a 'medical episode' and later died after riding the Haunted Mansion attraction in Disneyland

Police added that there's no indication that her death was a result of an operating issue. 

What we know:

Personnel from Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded at about 6:30 p.m. Monday to the theme park after getting a report that a woman in her 60s was unresponsive after riding the Haunted Mansion.

"Disneyland security personnel provided CPR until paramedics arrived," Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Matt Sutter said. "She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner will determine the cause of death."

Sutter said the fatality "appears to be an unfortunate medical episode."

The attraction reopened soon after the woman was taken from the scene, he said.

The Source: Information for this story came from City News Service who cited the Anaheim Police Department. 

