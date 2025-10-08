Woman dies after suffering medical episode on Disneyland's Haunted Mansion

article

Police in Anaheim say a woman suffered a 'medical episode' and later died after riding the Haunted Mansion attraction in Disneyland.

Police added that there's no indication that her death was a result of an operating issue.

What we know:

Personnel from Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded at about 6:30 p.m. Monday to the theme park after getting a report that a woman in her 60s was unresponsive after riding the Haunted Mansion.

"Disneyland security personnel provided CPR until paramedics arrived," Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Matt Sutter said. "She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner will determine the cause of death."

SUGGESTED: Disneyland drops new limited-time ticket offer for Californians - are you eligible?

Sutter said the fatality "appears to be an unfortunate medical episode."

The attraction reopened soon after the woman was taken from the scene, he said.