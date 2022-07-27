Pastor identified as suspect in alleged family dispute that left LA County deputy shot

An alleged fight between family members in Harbor City ends with an off-duty Los Angeles County deputy getting shot and a pastor in handcuffs.

FOX 11 has learned Tuesday that the suspected gunman was Gordon Mueller, a pastor at Believers' Victory International Church in Carson. Mueller is being charged with the attempted murder of the off-duty deputy, who also happens to be his son-in-law.

The revelation of the suspect's identity comes a day after the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Monday night's shooting stemmed from a fight between the off-duty cop and a man living in the Harbor City residence.

Neighbors tell FOX 11 the deputy and his wife are separated, with the wife and their son living with her parents. A loud argument between Mueller and his son-in-law led to a physical fight, and then allegedly followed by a shooting at the pastor's home, FOX 11 was told from the scene.

"I believe he was trying to defend his family," said Tom Houston, one of Mueller's neighbors.

Houston described Mueller as a "very nice guy."

"Hope nothing happens to him," Houston adds.

Members of Believers' Victory International Church declined to comment on Monday's incident. FOX 11 tried to speak with Mueller's family but they could not be reached for comment.

If convicted, the Carson-based pastor could face years behind bars.