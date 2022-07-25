Off-duty LASD deputy shot in Harbor City

article

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot in Harbor City during a family dispute Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and a suspect has been detained.

LAPD responded to a call in the 23300 block of Dorset Place around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to officials.

What led to the shooting was not immediately clear. The shooting remains under investigation. While a suspect has been detained, LAPD has not offered any other information about that suspect.

