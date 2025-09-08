These are the happiest states in 2025 - see where California ranked

The Brief A new WalletHub report ranks Hawaii as the "Happiest State in America" for 2025, with West Virginia at the bottom of the list. The rankings are based on 30 metrics, including emotional and physical well-being, work conditions, and community support. A separate Gallup poll cited in the report found that only 44% of Americans are "very satisfied" with their lives, a record low.



Happiness, in part, can be tied to where you live when it comes to certain environmental factors, like a flourishing economy and social activities to boost an individual's emotional and physical well-being.

And while there are other aspects that contribute to living a fulfilling life, WalletHub released a new survey ranking the happiest states in the U.S.

What we know:

WalletHub's 2025 "Happiest States in America" report is based on an analysis of the 50 states across 30 metrics that are linked to a person's overall well-being.

These metrics fall into three key categories: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment. The report found that a state's economic, emotional, physical, and social health are important for a fulfilled life.

The top three states in the ranking were Hawaii at No. 1, followed by Maryland and Nebraska. California took the 7th spot.

According to the report, Hawaii residents report the highest levels of life satisfaction in the nation, while Maryland has one of the lowest unemployment rates and highest percentages of households earning more than $75,000 a year.

Nebraska's ranking was boosted by its high economic security, low depression rate, and a high share of residents reporting good or better health.

Here are the top 10 happiest states in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

Hawaii Maryland Nebraska New Jersey Connecticut Utah California New Hampshire Massachusetts

Dig deeper:

WalletHub pointed to a Gallup poll that found that just 44% of Americans call themselves "very satisfied" with their life. Per Gallup, that’s a record low.

Another 37% say they’re "somewhat" satisfied, so more than 8 in 10 are satisfied to some degree.

Unrelated to WalletHub’s happiness report, the Gallup survey found that frequent churchgoers and wealthier adults are "most likely to be very satisfied."

