Halloween candy favorites see price spike

The cost of some of the most popular candies has surged amid high inflation , giving shoppers a less-than-sweet surprise at the cash register ahead of All Hallows' Eve.

"With Halloween around the corner, we’ve identified a significant change in the candy category as it continues to rise in price on a national average," Datasembly CEO Ben Reich told FOX Business.

The consumer price index revealed that the candy category jumped 13.1% in September compared with a year ago.

According to Datasembly's Grocery Price Index, the average price for the top 10 most popular Halloween candies also rose 13% year over year, with some sweets jumping more than 30% in price.

HALLOWEEN CANDY PRICES EXPECTED TO JUMP 34% BUT IT ' S NOT DETERRING SHOPPERS

For instance, brands such as Skittles and Starburst climbed 42% and 35%, respectively. Nestle Crunch and Butterfinger had the smallest increase, rising 6% and 7%, respectively.

HERSHEY WARNS IT WON’T ‘FULLY MEET CONSUMER DEMAND’ THIS HALLOWEEN, CHRISTMAS

In addition to extreme weather, rising energy costs and supply chain issues, the "heightened costs of raw sugar have greatly contributed to this year-over-year price spike across the candy category," Reich said.

Last month, Hershey, which manufactures some brands on the list, told FOX Business that it experienced "increased cost pressures across our business and as a result took pricing action in 2021 that impacts this Halloween season."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Here are 10 popular Halloween candies and their price increases, according to Datasembly:

– Skittles: 42%

– Starburst: 35%

– Snickers: 14%

– M&M's: 14%

– Twix: 13%

– Reese's Peanut Butter Cups: 13%

– Sour Patch Kids: 12%

– Kit Kat: 11%

– Butterfinger: 7%

– Nestle Crunch: 6%

Read more of this story from FOX Business.