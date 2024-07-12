Hakeem Jeffries says he met with Biden, shared concerns from Democratic caucus

Following President Biden's press conference at the NATO Summit Thursday, more democrats are urging the 81-year-old president to drop out of the race.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., sent a letter to House Democrats Friday revealing that he met with Biden privately last night.

"Over the past several days, House Democrats have engaged in a thoughtful and extensive discussion about the future of our country, during a time when freedom, democracy and the economic well-being of everyday Americans are on the line. Our discourse has been candid, clear-eyed and comprehensive," Jeffries said in the letter.

"On behalf of the House Democratic Caucus, I requested and was graciously granted a private meeting with President Joe Biden. That meeting occurred yesterday evening," he continued. "In my conversation with President Biden, I directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together.

"As House Democrats have done throughout this Congress, we will continue to work in the best interests of everyday Americans," Jeffries added.

Non-politicians asking Biden to step down

It's not just politicians asking him to resign. Earlier this week, actor George Clooney, a lifelong Democrat who has consistently hosted massive fundraisers for the political party over the years, also called on Biden to step down.

Clooney most recently held a $30 million fundraiser for the Biden campaign in LA just last month.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe "big F-ing deal" Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley also called on President Biden to "pass the torch" ahead of the 2024 presidential election amid concerns that he is not mentally fit to seek re-election.

One person who remains behind the president's back is California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In early July, he said Biden has the "record and energy to win a second term."

No more donations?

According to the New York Times, some top democratic donors are reportedly threatening to withhold $90 million in donations if Biden remains at the top of the ticket.

An advisor with the largest pro-Biden super PAC, Future Forward, reportedly said any paused donations would return once the current uncertainty of the ticket was resolved, the Times reported.

