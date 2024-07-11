Biden calls Zelenskyy 'President Putin,' refers to Harris as 'Vice President Trump'

President Joe Biden held his first solo press conference Thursday, less than a month after the debate, which left many questioning his presidential career.

Biden addressed reporters during the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C.

For many, this public appearance was a test of whether the 81-year-old was still fit to be president.

Despite Biden insisting he's staying strong in the race, he had a few embarrassing gaffes.

Kamala Harris

During the press conference, Biden accidentally referred to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as Donald Trump.

"Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn't think she was qualified to be president," Biden said when answering a question on whether he believed Harris was qualified to be president.

He then went on to praise Harris for her work in women's rights, reproductive rights, and "ability to handle almost any issue."

"This was a hell of a prosecutor. She was a first-rate person and in the senate she was really good. I wouldn't have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be president." Biden stated.

During another blunder, Biden mistakenly referred to his chief of staff as "my commander in chief."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Earlier in the day, during the NATO Summit, Biden accidentally introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin."

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination," Biden said, before starting to leave the podium. "Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."

Biden quickly caught his mistake and corrected himself.

"President Putin? We're going to beat President Putin. President Zelenskyy. I'm so focused on beating Putin we gotta worry about it. Anyway, you are a hell of a lot better," Biden chuckled as Zelenskyy walked to the podium.

Debate Turmoil

Since Biden's poor debate performance on June 27, many top democrats have called on Biden to exit the race.

Actor George Clooney, a lifelong Democrat who has consistently hosted massive fundraisers for the political party over the years, also called on Biden to step down.

Clooney most recently held a $30 million fundraiser for the Biden campaign just last month.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe "big F-ing deal" Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote.

One person who remains behind the president's back is California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In early July, he said Biden has the "record and energy to win a second term."