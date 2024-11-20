Hacienda Heights copper thieves knock out power to local high school, landline phone service

The Brief A string of copper thefts in Hacienda Heights knocked out power, phone and internet service to Glen A. Wilson High School. The outage forced the school to cancel in-person classes for several days. The school will return to campus on Thursday. Sunday's copper theft is just the latest in a string of robberies that have caused issues for the community.



The latest in a string of copper wire thefts in Hacienda Heights knocked out power and phone service to a local high school this week, forcing the school to cancel in-person classes.

Thieves stole so much copper wire from Glen A. Wilson High School Sunday night that it knocked out the school's power, computer and phone systems. The school was hit twice. Wilson High switched to online schooling at the beginning of the week.

"It did bring up a little bit of PTSD, knowing that we have to do online learning again," said parent Jazmin Higgins. "Although it could be just a couple of days and then we resume back in December, but we are preparing ourselves for knowing that we may not have a school year."

Late Wednesday night, Principal Danielle Kenfield announced that the school would be returning to in-person classes on Thursday, though the school is still battling electrical issues in some portions of the school like the gym, theater and locker rooms.

These recent robberies aren't the only disruptions in the community from the recent crime. Rampant copper thefts have left other Hacienda Heights residents without landline phone service for seven months.

"It's critical, actually," said Andrea Gordon. "Our reception up there for cellphones is practically nonexistent."

Without a landline, Gordon is cut off. Replacing the copper wiring with fiber optic cables might be cheaper for the phone service provider in the area, but, Gordon says those cables don't work where she lives.

"You have to have electricity in order to have fiber optics work in an area like we are," Gordon said. "Copper cable will work for your landline, even without electricity, and (Southern California) Edison turns off the power if you're in fire danger."

On Monday, the community went with the VP of External Affairs with the only service provider in the area, Frontier Communications.

During that meeting, the VP was heard saying that "we have so much cable theft that we're out of copper. We're having to have it shipped to us from I think Pennsylvania. And what happens is we get it shipped to us, we get it put up, we turn our backs, the next day it's gone again."

After that meeting, Gordon had her service restored. But other residents, like Amparo Weiner, are still without service. But, Ali Weiner said that just before her interview with FOX 11, Frontier reached out to her family, saying they would send a truck to their home on Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, three people have been arrested for copper thefts in the area. But, many residents say they don't believe it will stop.