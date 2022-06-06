Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Gunfire erupts during South LA street takeover

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:17AM
South Los Angeles
FOX 11

Gunfire erupts during South LA street takeover

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

LOS ANGELES - Spectators ran for cover after gunshots rang out during a street takeover in South Los Angeles overnight.

Officials said the gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The gunshots can be heard in a video taken from the scene as cars were doing donuts in the intersection.

RELATED: Hundreds attend street takeovers in South LA overnight

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said no one was hit in the shooting and no arrests were made. 
 