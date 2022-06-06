VIDEO: Gunfire erupts during South LA street takeover

Spectators ran for cover after gunshots rang out during a street takeover in South Los Angeles overnight.

Officials said the gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The gunshots can be heard in a video taken from the scene as cars were doing donuts in the intersection.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said no one was hit in the shooting and no arrests were made.

