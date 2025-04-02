Armed man barricades in Sunland laundromat after alleged GTA

article

SWAT teams are facing off with an armed man who was holed up in a local laundromat Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

It started just before 11 a.m. Police officers were called out to the area of Foothill Boulevard near Sunland Boulevard in Sunland, the Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11.

According to police, the suspect was wanted for grand theft auto, after trying to steal a box truck. After that, he ran into a nearby laundromat with a gun.

Officers told FOX 11 that they believe the man was in the building alone.

SWAT teams surrounded the laundromat. Images from SkyFOX showed more than a dozen SWAT officers positioned in front of the building.

The team moved into the laundromat around 2:30 p.m., first sending in a dog. As of 2:45 p.m., officers were still trying to arrest the suspect.

Around 3 p.m., the SWAT team sent a robot into the building.

What we don't know:

Officials haven't identified the man.