Family reunification program to fly homeless out of Los Angeles, Santa Monica getting more than 200 calls

A new family reunification program has received hundreds of calls from homeless people looking to leave Los Angeles and Santa Monica.

"The homeless people are increasing in number," said John Alle from the Santa Monica Coalition. "The number of people who want to go home, it’s surprising us."

In June, FOX 11 exclusively followed Alle across Santa Monica as he offered homeless people one-way tickets out of town to be reunited with friends or family, paid for by donors.

According to Alle, the Santa Monica Coalition has received more than 200 calls from people asking for help since the story aired less than two weeks ago.

"Wouldn’t it be better to send these people back to their families and hometowns?" asked Alle. "Rather than build more million-dollar units for housing that aren’t working."

Since the program started, homeless people living across Los Angeles have accepted flights and bus rides to Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Texas, and other states.

"Thank you so much, you guys, for everything you’ve done for me," said one recipient named Stephanie, leaving for Wyoming. "I really want to thank Santa Monica Coalition. I’m very grateful. I’m so glad to be leaving California."

"Everyone has a different story," said Alle. "They all want to leave L.A., they all want to leave Santa Monica. We’re even getting calls from people who want to deport out of the country."

Alle says recent ICE raids across Southern California have possibly caused the Coalition to get calls from people in the United States illegally who are now trying to self-deport.

"There’s people calling from MacArthur Park, and people who have come here to Santa Monica at the last stop of the Metro who want to get self-deported," said Alle.

Alle says he can’t help them with deportation efforts but can advise on the CBP app.

The Santa Monica Coalition is looking for more recipients. If you’re interested, call or text (213) 652-7463.

"We see the homeless growing," said Alle. "If we can just make a small dent [in that number], then that’s good for all of us."