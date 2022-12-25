Group of women steals safe from Orange grocery store

The search is on for a group of women accused of stealing a safe at a grocery store in Orange.

Earlier in the week, the Orange Police Department shared surveillance video of five suspects, one of them distracting the employees at the grocery store while the others looked for – and then running off – with the business' safe.

In the surveillance video, one of the women snuck into the back of the grocery store to grab the cash as another woman met up with her with a cart, grabbing the safe and then wheeling it out of the door.

The suspects are believed to have gotten away with about $9,000 in cash.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 714-744-7444.