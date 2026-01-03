Ground stop briefly ordered for LAX flights

A ground stop was briefly ordered at LAX on Saturday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the ground stop was ordered Saturday evening with initial concerns that delays could go as long as 90 minutes. The stop happened due to staffing, FAA's alert read earlier in the evening.

In FAA's 9 p.m. update, the ground stop has since been changed to a ground delay program. The updated advisory does not explicitly mention staffing as the cause of the ground delay program. Instead, the latest advisory cites weather and wind for possible causes of the flight delays.