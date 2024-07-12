Fire breaks out near Griffith Park & Southern Railroad

A fire broke out near one of Griffith Park’s iconic train stations early Friday morning.

The blaze was reported off Los Feliz Boulevard and Crystal Springs Drive just after 2:15 a.m.

Video from the scene showed large flames coming from a shed in the Griffith Park & Southern Railroad maintenance yard. Officials said the building is used to store equipment and fire officials said the shed and everything inside was a total loss.

Fire crews kept the fire contained in the maintenance yard and were able to prevent the fire from affecting the train or the tracks.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.