Greater Los Angeles storm timeline: When will the rain end?

The Brief Authorities have issued evacuation orders for areas vulnerable to mudslides, particularly recent burn areas. Stronger, gusty southwest to west winds will continue through Thursday night, the NWS said. The storm is expected to produce significant snowfall in higher elevations and cooler temperatures throughout the week.



A strong storm system is moving through Southern California Thursday, bringing a heavy dose of rain over a short period of time and prompting evacuation orders, flood warnings and road closures.

Here's a look at what to expect in the coming days.

Thursday

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall totals so far are estimated to be between 1.5 and 3 inches for the foothills and slopes, with LA County seeing much of the same amounts.

"Thursday will be a mixed bag of weather conditions with rapidly lowering snow levels, increasing air mass instability with isolated thunderstorms, as well as periods of no rain and some sunshine," the NWS added. "Rain could be very heavy at times with small hail and snow as low as 2,500-3,000 feet. Travel over some of the mountain passes may not be possible at times and travel delays and closures should be expected."

Unsettled weather will continue through the day, with snow levels falling to 3,000 feet. Winter weather warnings and advisories for snow and winds continue.

Those traveling on the Grapevine should expect to see an inch of accumulating snow.



Thunderstorms are possible with more bursts of very heavy rain, along with small hail, gusty winds, and possibly a waterspout or small tornado all possible throughout the day, according to the NWS.

Temperatures will continue to dip - with most max temperatures only reaching the mid-50s - about 18 degrees below normal.

We'll see some breaks in the afternoon into the evening commute, with some sunshine mixed in with clouds and shower activity. Then much quieter conditions into tonight, with most of the shower activity off to the Inland Empire.

Friday

Latest forecast models show Friday to be quiet in the early morning hours, but an area of low pressure with a weaker system will bring in some scattered showers - mostly light - for the rest of Friday and into the evening.

According to the NWS, it won't be much of a system, and you can expect a quarter inch to a half-inch north of Santa Barbara County and two to three-tenths south of that region.

A chance of showers will linger into the evening - mostly over the mountains.

Weekend

Most of the region will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Maximum temperatures will jump 6 to 12 degrees but will only end up in the lower to mid 60s, the NWS said.

Next week

Don't put the umbrella away quite just yet!

Another system will arrive Monday, the latest forecast models show, but it won't be as powerful as this latest storm.

"Most of its energy will be north of the area. Rain will become likely across the Central Coast," the NWS said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry but windy.