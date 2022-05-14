Man shot at Grand Central Market; police search for suspect

A man was shot inside Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to police, in the 300 block of S. Hill Street. Police say the man who was shot was transported to the hospital, but did not comment on the man's condition. Police were not able to provide a description of the suspected shooter.

SkyFOX was over the scene shortly after the shooting. Police had cordoned off a block of the street.

SUGGESTED: Police Chase: Suspect ditches car after leading LAPD on high-speed chase

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.