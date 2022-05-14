Expand / Collapse search

Man shot at Grand Central Market; police search for suspect

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:36PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Man shot near Grand Central Market

One man was shot near Grand Central Market Saturday evening. LAPD is searching for the shooter.

LOS ANGELES - A man was shot inside Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to police, in the 300 block of S. Hill Street. Police say the man who was shot was transported to the hospital, but did not comment on the man's condition. Police were not able to provide a description of the suspected shooter. 

SkyFOX was over the scene shortly after the shooting. Police had cordoned off a block of the street. 

SUGGESTED: Police Chase: Suspect ditches car after leading LAPD on high-speed chase

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 