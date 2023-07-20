2-year-old wounded, teen killed in Granada Hills park shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a two-year-old was recovering at the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting at a park in Granada Hills, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday outside the Granada Hills Recreation Center near the intersection of Chatsworth Street and Petit Avenue. Arriving officers discovered a 16-year-old boy and a two-year-old who had been struck by gunfire.

The teen was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office as Thomas Kornswiet.

Investigators said the toddler had been at the playground with his mother. At this stage of the investigation, authorities said it appears the child was just in the background and is not connected to the person who was killed. The child remains in stable condition.

A witness told authorities he heard arguing followed by three or four gunshots.

The LAPD hasn’t released a description of the suspect but did say they were investigating the crime as possibly being gang-related.

As officers were wrapping up their investigation, a group was seen tagging the wall near the makeshift memorial. Law enforcement told FOX 11 the adult suspects involved will be cited and released.

Neighbors in the area told FOX 11 they have long complained about the crime here.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact the LAPD.