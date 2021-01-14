Good Samaritan comes to the rescue of 2 LAPD officers in brutal attack

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers are being praised by witnesses for their restraint after being brutally attacked by a suspect swinging a chain with a padlock on the end of it.

Police were called by Westchester residents to the 8300 block of Fordham Road on Wednesday evening after reports of the suspect allegedly exposing himself to children and threatening neighbors.

Both officers were pummeled by the suspect and were struggling to detain him when a good Samaritan stepped in to help.

The suspect was eventually subdued and taken to jail.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

FOX 11 is still trying to confirm whether those officers were injured.

Advertisement

Additional details were not immediately available.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat contributed to this report.