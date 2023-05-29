Good Day LA's Amanda Salas announces engagement

FOX 11 entertainment reporter Amanda Salas had a holiday weekend filled with romance.

On Good Day LA Monday, Salas shared the popular TikTok trend "Are we going on vacation or am I getting engaged?"

She then shared her own version of the trend showing the happy couple and her pup during their Memorial Day weekend getaway to Big Bear.

Good Day LA anchor Melvin Robert became suspicious and asked Salas "Did you get engaged?" as Salas held up her hand with a ring on it! Her announcement led to a roar of applause in the studio.

"Oh my gosh, I’m so happy for you," said Good Day LA anchor Jenn Lahmers.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"I got engaged in Big Bear where he said ‘I love you’ for the first time to me," Salas said.

Her now fiancé hired photographer Thea Limon to capture the sweet moment.

"I’m someone’s fiancée now!" Salas said.

The engagement is family-approved.

"He didn’t just ask my dad, he asked my mom and my grandmother too," she added.

