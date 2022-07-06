GoFundMe created to help boy whose parents killed in 4th of July parade shooting
The community scrambled over the weekend to help the little boy who was spotted wandering alone after a mass shooting broke out during a July 4 celebration in Highland Park, Illinois, a community about an hour drive north from Chicago.
Turns out, the reason his parents weren't around when good Samaritans found the 2-year-old boy by himself was that they were killed during the parade Monday. The boy's parents, 35-year-old Irina McCarthy and her husband 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy were among the seven victims who died in the attack.
The little boy was eventually reunited with his grandparents following the July 4 tragedy.
A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the little boy's family. Those interested in helping can click here for more details.
On Tuesday, a local coroner's office in Illinois identified six of the seven people who died in the attack, which included the boy's parents. A seventh shooting victim died at a hospital outside Lake County, the jurisdiction that released the identities of six of the victims.
Below is the list of victims identified from the July 4 shooting:
- Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park
- Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park
- Kevin McCarthy 37, of Highland Park
- Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park
- Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park
- Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico