2 killed at a California shopping center parking lot; Suspect shot by deputy

The Brief A deadly double shooting broke out at a shopping center parking lot in Fontana, California. An off-duty cop happened to be at the shooting location and shot the alleged gunman, officials say. The shootings killed a 40-year-old woman, 43-year-old man and the alleged gunman, who was 45.



Two people – a man and a woman – were shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot in Fontana.

What we know:

The Fontana Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at the Falcon Ridge Town Center on Summit Avenue in Fontana around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 21.

Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

A third person – believed to be the gunman accused of killing the man and a woman – was also shot at the scene. Following an investigation, an off-duty deputy with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department happened to be where the shooting broke out and ended up shooting the alleged gunman.

The 45-year-old alleged gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the two people killed, the suspected gunman and the deputy who stepped in to stop the alleged shooter as of Sunday afternoon.