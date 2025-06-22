2 killed at a California shopping center parking lot; Suspect shot by deputy
FONTANA, Calif. - Two people – a man and a woman – were shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot in Fontana.
What we know:
The Fontana Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at the Falcon Ridge Town Center on Summit Avenue in Fontana around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 21.
Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.
A third person – believed to be the gunman accused of killing the man and a woman – was also shot at the scene. Following an investigation, an off-duty deputy with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department happened to be where the shooting broke out and ended up shooting the alleged gunman.
The 45-year-old alleged gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the names of the two people killed, the suspected gunman and the deputy who stepped in to stop the alleged shooter as of Sunday afternoon.
The Source: This story used information provided by the Fontana Police Department.