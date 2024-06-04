Glendale police officer charged over rough arrest of suspected teen shoplifter

A Glendale police officer is facing criminal charges over his actions during an arrest at the Galleria in 2021.

Glendale police officer Gonzalo Zendejas is charged with assaulting a teen shoplifter while police attempted to detain him.

On June 5, 2021, mall security officers saw two juveniles allegedly shoplifting at the Glendale Galleria. As multiple Glendale police officers responded and attempted to detain one of the juveniles, a struggle ensued and Zendejas allegedly kicked the juvenile in the head. Video of the incident was captured on camera.

Zendejas was charged with one felony count of assault by a public officer.

If convicted as charged, the maximum sentence is three years in county jail.

"While police officers face an extraordinarily challenging and demanding job while working to protect our communities, this responsibility does not excuse actions that endanger others or undermine public trust," District Attorney George Gascón said. "This incident is a serious violation of the duty to serve with integrity and respect."