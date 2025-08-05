Pursuit of burglary suspects in Tesla ends in crash in South LA

At least one burglary suspect was arrested after leading officers on a police chase that ended in a South Los Angeles neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The police chase originated in Ladera Heights, according to authorities.

By 11:15 a.m., the vehicle was seen speeding on surface streets in South Los Angeles, at times reaching triple digits.

Just a few minutes later, the Tesla crashed near 98th and Main streets, and the suspects ditched the vehicle and ran away.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed officers taking at least one suspect into custody.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many suspects are still on the run.