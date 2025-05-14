Man with several arson convictions caught trying to ignite fire at burned-out Glendale home

Expand / Collapse search

May 14, 2025
Clarence Schiebel

The Brief

    • Clarence Schiebel was arrested after being caught with lighters and a jug of gasoline at a burned-out home in Glendale. 
    • Schiebel has a lengthy criminal history with arrests and convictions for arson. 

GLENDALE, Calif. - A man who has several convictions for arson was arrested recently for attempting to light a fire at a vacant property in Glendale.  

What we know:

According to the Glendale Police Department, on May 8 just before 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress at a vacant property located at 1642 S. Central Avenue. 

The property was red-tagged and deemed unsafe after being destroyed in a fire a week earlier.

Once on scene, officers located Clarence Schiebel at the front of the property. As officers were checking the area, they detected a strong odor of fresh gasoline and saw liquid on the living room floor. The department said Schiebel was in possession of two lighters and officers found a Pennzoil jug containing gasoline nearby. 

Schiebel was taken into custody. He faces charges of attempted arson, possession of flammable/combustible material, and burglary. 

Dig deeper:

Schiebel has a lengthy criminal history which includes multiple arrests and convictions for arson. He has served several terms in prison and is a registered arson offender. 

According to the police department, he had an outstanding $200,000 felony arson warrant issued by the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the Glendale Police Department. 

