Man with several arson convictions caught trying to ignite fire at burned-out Glendale home

The Brief Clarence Schiebel was arrested after being caught with lighters and a jug of gasoline at a burned-out home in Glendale. Schiebel has a lengthy criminal history with arrests and convictions for arson.



A man who has several convictions for arson was arrested recently for attempting to light a fire at a vacant property in Glendale.

What we know:

According to the Glendale Police Department, on May 8 just before 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress at a vacant property located at 1642 S. Central Avenue.

The property was red-tagged and deemed unsafe after being destroyed in a fire a week earlier.

Once on scene, officers located Clarence Schiebel at the front of the property. As officers were checking the area, they detected a strong odor of fresh gasoline and saw liquid on the living room floor. The department said Schiebel was in possession of two lighters and officers found a Pennzoil jug containing gasoline nearby.

Schiebel was taken into custody. He faces charges of attempted arson, possession of flammable/combustible material, and burglary.

Dig deeper:

Schiebel has a lengthy criminal history which includes multiple arrests and convictions for arson. He has served several terms in prison and is a registered arson offender.

According to the police department, he had an outstanding $200,000 felony arson warrant issued by the Los Angeles Police Department.