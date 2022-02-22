Georgia triplets celebrate 22nd birthday on 2-22-22

article

For triplets, good things usually come in threes, but this set of Georgia siblings are celebrating everything "two" for their birthday this Tuesday.

Jill, Ross, and Jake Bieniek of Duluth, Georgia are turning 22 on Feb. 22, or 2/22/22.

Parents Randy and Stan Bieniek have been waiting to celebrate their children's "Golden Birthday" - the birthday where your age matches your special day - for 22 years.

(Courtesy of the family)

Randy, who is an identical twin herself, gave birth to Jill, Ross, and Jake on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2000.

After a stay in the NICU because the babies were born eight weeks early, the three siblings got a grand welcome home with two blue and pink storks in the front yard. This year, Randy and Stan continued that tradition with a big yard sign celebrating the birthday.

(Courtesy of the family)

"Their Golden Birthday seemed so far away when they were born, and we thought about their unique date in history, but here it is! As they say when raising children, The days are long but the years are short," Stan Bieniek said.

In May, Jill and Ross will graduate from the University of Georgia and Jake will graduate from Georgia Southern.

