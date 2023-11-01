Gene Simmons and KISS count down the days to final LA tour date

Hollywood Bowl, here comes KISS!

The Hall-of-Fame rock band says this is it, with the Los Angeles date of the band's final tour coming Friday.

"The only reason we wanted to do the Bowl is because the Beatles did it," front man Gene Simmons said.

Meeting with FOX 11 for a sit-down interview, Simmons excitedly shared what LA fans can expect Friday at the famed outdoor concert venue. He says, miraculously, the city approved all of their demands for pyrotechnics, so tied to a KISS concert.

At the famed Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip, Simmons talked about why the band's touring days are coming to an end. He said KISS is "the hardest working band." That, in his seven-inch boots and forty pounds of wardrobe, "it's physically draining".

It was in 2018 when KISS and original members Simmons and Paul Stanley announced the final tour. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. With their 44 albums, 100 million sold worldwide, and merch of all kinds, KISS has made its mark.

Simmons showed off a gold medal keepsake for their New York fans on the band's very last shows. It all ends Dec. 2 at Madison Square Garden where the band launched in New York in 1973.

He calls their final shows with, not for, the fans "a celebration of life."

