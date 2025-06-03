Possibly armed man in custody after standoff with police outside Autry Museum

Both the Los Angeles Zoo and the adjacent Autry Museum of the American West were closed Tuesday after a report of a man possibly armed with a gun in the museum's parking lot.

What we know:

Officers responded at 4:38 a.m. on Tuesday to the 4700 block of Western Heritage Way, which is the location of the Autry Museum of the American West.

The report indicated a man was possibly armed with a gun and was inside an SUV in the museum's parking lot, which was closed at the time.

The Los Angeles Police Department cordoned off the area around the museum.

At the LAPD's request, the California Highway Patrol has closed the southbound 5 and 134 freeway exits to Zoo Drive.

The suspect has since been taken into custody.