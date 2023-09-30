Gen Z falls for more online scams than Boomers or Millennials; study

According to a recent study conducted by Deloitte, Generation Z, individuals born in the late 1990s through early 2010s, are more likely to fall for online scams than their Millennial or Baby Boomer counterparts in the United States.

Despite making up a smaller portion of the U.S. population than older Millennial (born between 1981 and 1996) and Boomer (born between 1946 and 1964) generations, Gen Z Americans are more than three times more likely to get caught up in an online scam than Boomers, according to the study.

More specifically, Gen Z reported higher rates of victimization in online phishing attacks and cyberbullying than the older generations, according to the study.

While the study found that Gen Z reported slightly lower rates of victimization from romance scams and identity theft than Millennials, they reported much higher victimization percentages in those categories when compared to Boomers.

Compared to Boomers, Gen Z is twice as likely to get their social media hacked. The study also showed that 14 percent of Gen Z admitted to having their location information misused, a rate higher than any other generation.

Additionally, the study also found that more than half of Gen Z reported feeling that cybersecurity was not a "high priority," as opposed to the Baby Boomer generation. Nearly half of Gen Z Americans felt more "intimidated" by cybersecurity protocols than other generations, according to the study.