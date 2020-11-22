Gavin Newsom and family in quarantine after COVID exposure

article

Gov. Gavin Newsom, his wife and children are in quarantine after they were possibly exposed to the coronavirus, he tweeted Sunday night.

Three of his children had been in contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for COVID-19. Newsom said he learned about the exposure on Friday.

Neither he nor his wfie had contact with the officer, according to Newsom.

Newsom said that his entire family has since tested negative for the virus, but they are isolating as a recommended precaution.

"Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today. However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days," he tweeted.

One of his children had also started a two-week quarantine after being exposed to a private school classmate who tested positive for coronavirus. That revelation was disclosed on Friday.

With COVID-19 cases surging in California, Newsom had recently imposed stricter rules, including a statewide mask order and overnight curfew in the state's hardest hit counties.

