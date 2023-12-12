Gascón to announce charges against suspect in Beverly Hills attack on elderly Jewish man

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Tuesday will announce charges against the man accused of attacking an elderly Jewish man with a belt in Beverly Hills while hurling antisemitic comments at him.

Gascón will hold a press conference to announce the charges against Jarris Jay Silagi, 44, of Los Angeles at a press conference at 2:30 p.m. He is also expected to announce charges against another suspect who allegedly vandalized public and private properties with anti-Semitic markings in Burbank and Glendale.

Silagi is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, hate crime, and elder abuse for the Dec. 9 attack.

Officers were called out to the area of N. Rexford Drive and N. Santa Monica Boulevard for reports that a person had been attacked.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested for antisemitic attack on elderly man in Beverly Hills

When officers got there, they found an elderly man who had a cut on his head after he had apparently been hit with a belt. Police said the man was with his spouse when he was attacked, and that there was no relation between him and the attacker. The man told police that while he was being hit with the belt, his attacker made antisemitic comments.

While it wasn't immediately clear if the man attacked was Jewish, a source told FOX 11's Marla Tellez that the man may have been walking to or from temple when he was attacked.

Police said Silagi ran from the scene, but after a search, officers were able to find him and take him into custody.

"This despicable act of hate against a member of our community will not be tolerated," Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said in a press release.

Police are still investigating the attack. Anyone with information was asked to call the BHPD at 310-285-2125.