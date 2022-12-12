Gas prices in LA County drop for 32nd consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 32nd consecutive day and 65th time in 68 days since rising to a record.

The average price decreased 2.2 cents to $4.623, its lowest amount since Nov. 10, 2021, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen $1.871 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, including 2.7 cents Sunday.

The average price is 22.7 cents less than one week ago, 89.8 cents lower than one month ago and 6 cents below what it was one year ago.

The Orange County average price decreased for the 31st consecutive day and 65th time in 68 days since rising to a record, dropping 1.5 cents to $4.506, its lowest amount since Oct. 21, 2021. It has fallen $1.851 since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, including 1.9 cents Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 21.7 cents less than one week ago, 90.9 cents lower than one month ago and 14.6 cents below what it was one year ago.

The "primary reasons" for the continuing dropping prices are "ample fuel supplies and lower demand for fuel during this period between holiday travel periods," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

The national average price dropped for the 33rd consecutive day, falling 1.5 cents to $3.262. It is 14.1 cents less than one week ago, 52.1 cents lower than one month ago and 6.7 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 54.3 cents over the past 33 days, including 1.8 cents Sunday. It is $1.754 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.