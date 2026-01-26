27-year-old OC man booked on suspicion of murder after stabbing, hit-and-run

The Brief A man was killed following a stabbing and hit-and-run in Fullerton late Sunday night. The suspect then led officers on a short pursuit that ended in Buena Park. It's unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.



A deadly stabbing in Fullerton set off a chain of events that ended with a suspect arrested in Buena Park later the same night, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials with the Fullerton Police Department said the violence began just before 9 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Euclid and Baker streets.

According to investigators, a 911 caller reported seeing a man stabbed in the street and then run over by the same suspect, who proceeded to drive away from the scene. Fullerton police and fire crews responded and began life-saving measures on the victim in the roadway. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roughly 20 minutes later, the same suspect was arrested in Buena Park. Officers became involved in a short pursuit that ended when the Toyota Camry sideswiped a wall at an apartment complex. Officers eventually boxed the vehicle in on the southbound lanes of Beach Boulevard near La Palma Avenue.

The suspect was identified as Francisco Soriano Jr., a 27-year-old resident of Fullerton.

He was arrested and booked into the Fullerton Police Department Jail for murder.

What they're saying:

Witnesses described the driver as acting erratically during the arrest, yelling and crying. At one point, the suspect was heard saying, "God, please forgive me."

Investigators now confirm the driver detained in Buena Park is connected to the deadly stabbing and hit-and-run in Fullerton.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Authorities have also not provided details on a possible motive, nor have they said whether the suspect knew the victim.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Fullerton Police Department.



