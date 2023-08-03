Long Beach human trafficking investigation: 2 rescued, Gardena man arrested

A young girl and woman were rescued and a Gardena man arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officials said the suspect, 37-year-old Calvin Lane, was booked on July 26 for human trafficking of a minor with violence and pimping of an adult.

An investigation determined the girl was driven to Los Angeles to work as a commercial sex worker by her alleged trafficker, later identified as Lane.

According to authorities, while the girl was being sex trafficked, she was physically and sexually assaulted then taken to Long Beach to continue working as a sex worker.

A search warrant on Lane's home recovered evidence linking him to the crimes. Authorities said an additional victim - an unidentified woman - was discovered during the arrest.

The girl has since been released into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services while the woman was offered aid from the police department.

Lane's bail is set at $1.1 million.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Long Beach Police Department’s Vice Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7219. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).