Garden Grove police search for missing woman who needs oxygen

Garden Grove police asked for the public's help to locate a critically missing woman on Saturday who suffers from memory loss and possible Alzheimer's disease and also requires oxygen.



Linda McCarrell, 68, was last seen at 6 p.m. Friday on Brookhurst Street at McFadden Avenue, according to Garden Grove police Sgt. J. Olivo.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

She was living with friends or family, he said.

McCarrell is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 110 pounds with gray shoulder-length hair and blue eyes, police said. She walks using two canes and was last seen wearing a blue-checkered long-sleeve shirt, gray pajama pants, brown boots and could have an oxygen tank, Olivo said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 714-741-5704 or 911.